Obituary: Hood, Jr., V. Parker

V. Parker Hood, Jr., passed away at his home on November 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born December 18, 1932, in Barrackville, WV, son of the late Virgil P. Hood, Sr., and Delores Stover Hood. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Buckhannon, WV, which he always considered to be his hometown.

Music was an important and meaningful part of his life. He learned to play the trombone as a youth, and it was a talent he used throughout his life. His classmates at Buckhannon-Upshur High School awarded him the superlative of being “Most Musical” of the class of 1950. After graduating from BUHS in 1950, he enrolled at West Virginia Wesleyan College. He played his trombone in the college band and with local dance bands while pursuing his degree. He became a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity while in college. He graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1954 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. Once out of college, he enlisted in the US Army, serving from 1954 to 1956 as a musician in the 9th Army Band at Ladd Air Force Base (now called Fort Wainwright) near Fairbanks, Alaska. After leaving military service and returning home to West Virginia, he met and married Patricia J. Rogers of Clarksburg, WV. They were married for 63 years. In 1959, Parker obtained employment at the DuPont Washington Works plant and relocated to Parkersburg. He worked in the Business Service Division of the Washington Works plant for 38 years. He was well known for his work ethic and his sense of humor. He and his wife became members of St. Paul’s Methodist Church when they moved to Parkersburg and remained members ever since. Outside of work, he continued to engage in his enjoyment of music. He played trombone as a member of the Parkersburg Community Band and as a member of the Doug Hess Dance Band for many, many years. He was a member of the Musicians’ Union, Local # 259. In the late 1970′s and early 1980′s, he was actively involved in an organization called “Community Concerts,” which arranged to have nationally-recognized musical groups perform concerts for the Parkersburg area. He served as the last president of Community Concerts in 1989. He also played his trombone as part of the local Salvation Army Band. After retiring from DuPont, he became involved in charitable work with KoCo (Koinonia Cooperative) through St. Paul’s church and also with Wood County Habitat for Humanity. His survivors include his wife, Patricia, and son John (Karen) of Cleveland, TN. He also leaves behind two granddaughters and one grandson: Rachel Hood (Nashville, TN), Sarah Hood (Cookeville, TN), and Samuel Hood (Cleveland, TN). The family wishes to give their sincere thanks to the outstanding staff at Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided Parker in his final months. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers for the memorial service, the family suggests that memorial contributions in Parker Hood’s name be made to either the Salvation Army, Parkersburg (PO Box 1445) or to the Humane Society of Parkersburg

