Obituary: Jones, Leo F.

Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent, Ohio, died at her residence surrounded by her family on November 15, 2022. She was born in Glenville, WV, on May 3, 1916, and was the daughter of the late Oliver E. and Ina Moxie Lawson Edwards. She had been a member of the Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years, where she had been a deaconist, trustee, and part of the women’s fellowship group. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading, crafts, going to church, and volunteering for “BAM” Belpre Area Ministries. She had been a member of the Belpre Order of Eastern Stars, #541, for over 25 years. She had worked for Kaufman-Lauderman as a receptionist and order taker.

Survivors include her daughter, Ina (James R.) Brookover of Vincent, Ohio; stepson, Carl L. (Sabrina) Jones of Parkersburg, WV; stepdaughter, Sandra Fuller of Belpre, Ohio; stepson, David (Esther) Jones N.C.; grandchildren, Mandy Rogers, Bub Brookover, great-grandchildren, Amy Rogers, Carrie (Chris) Curry, Chris Brookover, great great grandchildren, Regan Curry, Andre Curry, Devin Curry, Cole Brookover, and several nieces and nephews. Also, surviving are five sisters, Anna Ruth Montgomery of Glenville, WV, Betty Jo Turner of Wellington, Ohio, Elma Reed of Glenville, WV, Pauline Egli of Meadsville, PA, and Alice Virginia of Burnsville, WV.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Brooks Furr; her second husband, Ernest F. Jones; Stepdaughter, Dora Thurston; three brothers, Hayward Edwards, Oliver Lawson Edwards, Laco Edwards; two sisters, Fora Bell Putnam, and Pearl Workman.

Services will be on Monday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Burial will be in the Rockland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM with Eastern Star Services conducted by Belpre Order of Eastern Star, #541 at 4:45 PM.

The family would like to thank Leo’s sister Pauline Egli for the time she came and stayed with her, the staff of the Marietta Hospice for their care, and her good friends Sharon and Cathy for coming and helping when the family couldn’t be there. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

