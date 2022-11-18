Obituary: Kehl, David L.

David L. Kehl, 58, of Lower Salem, passed away at 7:15 pm, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 9, 1964, in Marietta, a son of Lloyd and Glenda Tewanger Kehl. Dave was a farmer, and he and his sons owned and operated Kehl Oil & Gas Enterprises. He was a member of the Creighton Ridge Church of Christ and the Masonic Lodge.

Dave is survived by three sons: Zackary Kehl, Caleb Kehl, and Nicholas Kehl, all of Lower Salem, and dear friends Randy and Debbie Hughey. He was a hard-working and loving father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna Kehl Flannery and infant brother Raymond Kehl.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Nov. 21) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in Masterton Cemetery.

The family will greet friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 2-4 & 6-8.

The Stafford Masonic Lodge #300 will hold masonic services at the funeral home at 7:00 pm on Sunday evening.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.