Obituary: Miller, Mike H.

Mike H. Miller, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Forrest D. and Helen (Keller) Miller.

He worked at Challenger Electrical and was Vice President of the union.  He also worked for Thermo Fisher in Marietta.  He enjoyed buying and selling at Rinks and the Auction House in Williamstown.  He loved repairing clocks.

He is survived by his wife of seventeen years Jackie (Dye) Miller; children Brenda Hall, Christy Steele, and Kathie Lipscomb; stepchildren Charlotte Mowery and D. Isaiah Brannon; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be Saturday 4:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Visitation will be Saturday 2-4 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

