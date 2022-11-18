Parkersburg offers grants for home repairs

By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A reminder that it’s that time of year when Parkersburg’s 2022 Emergency Home Repair Program does home heating repairs.

The program runs throughout the year and also does roof repairs, electrical repairs, plumbing repairs, and more.

The program works through a grant system. This means it can cover up to $6,000 in repairs.

There are multiple requirements you must meet in order to qualify for the grant. For instance, your home must be in Parkersburg and be owner-occupied. You also must be at or below 60% of the area’s median income - which is defined by HUD.

Development Projects Administrator Drew Thomas said, “A lot of times, these houses are on our building enforcement agency list. They’re up for demolition or they’re being required to make repairs by our code department and, you know, replacing a roof might be what keeps that house from being demolished or keeps it from falling apart any more than it already has.”

To apply for the grant, you need to fill out an application. You can download it from the city’s website, or you can pick it up from Thomas’s office on the fifth floor of the city building, or you can contact Thomas to get it mailed or emailed to you. He can be reached at 304-424-8452 or andrew.thomas@parkersburgwv.gov.

