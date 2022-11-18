Parkersburg police officers get active shooter training

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officers with Parkersburg Police Department got active shooter training.

Parkersburg police sent two of its officers to Memphis, Tenn. back in September to become certified instructors for active shooter situations.

Both officers did a total of 16 hours each of training officers in the area. Including those inside of their department and some from Vienna.

Parkersburg police chief, Matthew Board says that having this training is an important step to being ahead of these situations if they were to ever happen.

“Because that’s what this training is geared towards. It’s not just what to do once you get to the school. Guys are trained what to do prior to getting to the event, they’re trained what they need to do once they get to the event and the following steps after the scene is secured. There’s aspects there that need mitigated. Which it gets into the preservation of life of victims and things like that. And neutralizing whatever the threat is by whatever means is necessary,” says Board.

Board says that more trainings to other officers in the area will be provided in the future.

Board also wants to thank Parkersburg high school’s drama club and the Law and Safety class at the Wood County Technical Center for being role players in the trainings.

