Pet of the Week: Spirit from the Pleasants County Humane Society

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Spirit! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society.

Spirit is a Pit Bull Terrier mix and is about six months old!

He is full of energy and spunk, but he also loves to cuddle and be your best friend.

Spirit does wonderful with other dogs! This baby boy will make a wonderful family pet or new best friend.

If you are looking to adopt Spirit or any other animals from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.