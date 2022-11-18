Some libraries in Wood County got a visit from Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing

Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing
Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After a 3 year break due to COVID, yarn bombings are returning to Parkersburg.

Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing started in 2018 with friends wanting to decorate Parkersburg in a unique way.

It has come a long way since then, with the help of the community and local businesses.

Rina Goins is the coordinator for the group, and talked about how this wouldn’t be possible without the community.

Goins said, “Because we asked for donations of items, it made it possible for everybody to participate. This is what our whole project was created for. We wanted to create a community art project where everybody could participate either by making things, or donating things.”

South Parkersburg Library was one library that was yarn bombed.

Assistant manager Dawn Weidner has had several people complement it.

The group has designs at Emerson Library, South Parkersburg Library, Vienna Public Library, and Williamstown Public Library.

For more information on the group, you can visit Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing - Facebook

