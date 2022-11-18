Vienna officials and community members discuss local issues at townhall

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna city council members Kim Williams and Christopher Mancuso held a townhall meeting to get public feedback on local issues.

The townhall kicked off with a discussion on the Jackson Park Pool.

Williams said, “We’ve had a baby pool that’s been out of service for five seasons. It’s just been in such disrepair. The pump room is completely not salvageable.”

The cost of pool renovations was a major point of conversation. Williams said she’d like to take the waterslide out of the design because of how expensive it is.

“Personally, I’m pretty fiscally conservative so I want a nice pool but not a waterslide that’s going to be two plus million dollars,” she said.

Mancuso said that it’s possible that the pool will not be open for this coming season.

“This pool is not going to necessarily be open next year but our intent and I think my hope is that it’s open for the next 50 years,” he said.

The baseball and soccer fields resolution was another topic focused on.

Recently city council voted on a resolution that would dedicate three Jackson Park baseball fields to youth soccer only. Parents and coaches fear it will force people to cut programs and turn away more kids.

One local upset about the resolution said, “What we’re advocating for is youth sports but you see what’s happening is you’re going to take some away to accommodate one. That’s what’s happening with the solution you guys voted on.”

Both Mancuso and Williams said they’re hoping for a compromise. They said they want to get officials and baseball and soccer people together to discuss before further action is taken.

WTAP will take a more in depth look at the baseball and soccer fields resolution on Friday.

Williams and Mancuso also talked about comprehensive planning and how the two of them are pushing for a plan specific to Vienna to get on the city council agenda.

They also brought up the kayak launch that’s been in the works. Mancuso said the state has approved the plan to build it on 12th street.

“We’ve shown them some initial drawings for the kayak launch and that has been approved so we are just waiting for them to release the money so that we can actually build that,” he said.

Council members said they expect the grant money to come in by late February or early March.

Other topics such as Spencers Landing and zoning were also discussed.

