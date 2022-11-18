W.Va. short 1,500+ certified teachers

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia is heading into the 2022-2023 school year with roughly 1,500 vacancies for certified teachers statewide.

According to the Oct. 1, 2022, certified headcount enrollment, 1,544 non-certified teachers will fill classrooms in the upcoming school year.

That number is up from last year when the West Virginia Department of Education recorded about 1,200 vacancies statewide.

WSAZ Investigates | Where are the teachers?

Data shows 23,187 professional educators will be in classrooms. That number includes teachers and administrators.

The following information was released in the 2022-2023 West Virginia public education snapshot:

  • 250,049 students in public school
  • 1,248 enrolled in public charter schools
  • 60 enrolled in the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
  • 637 public schools which includes two brick and mortar and two virtual charter schools
  • 24,131 professional staff
  • 23,187 professional educators including teachers and administrators
  • 1,544 non-certified teachers
  • 14,133 service personnel
  • 22 career technical education centers
  • 7 multi-county vocational centers
  • 80 adult learning centers
  • 14 alternative schools
  • 22 juvenile programs

