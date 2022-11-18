WVU Medicine Camden Clark to host Be the Match stem cell screening at the Grand Central Mall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center will host a Be the Match stem cell screening opportunity for community members on November 19, 2022, at the Grand Central Mall.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by Boot Barn and Books-A-Million.

On November 18, 2022, WVU Medicine Camden Clark held its own Be the Match stem cell screening for employees in part of its Thanks for Giving employee appreciation campaign during the month of November.

Katie Drinks, an EMT, signed up for Be the Match 10 years ago in Maryland and received a call in July about being a match for someone.

“They called me in July, but I didn’t answer because it was a Minnesota phone number, and I didn’t recognize the phone number,” Drinks said. “They emailed me that same day and told me I was a match for someone, so I called them back and told them I would donate.

After going through a whole body physical, vein assessment, and blood work, 60 days later, Katie was cleared to donate bone marrow. In the days prior to donation day, Katie received injections to help stimulate the white blood cells out of the bone marrow to prepare for donation.

In October, Katie traveled to Cincinnati for her donation. Katie said she was nervous because she was a different person 10 years ago with a different job. She thanks WVU Medicine Camden Clark and the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority for allowing her to take time off work.

Katie said she always wanted to give back to the community and would donate again in a heartbeat.

“My family, they were all involved in the fire service when I was younger, so I just grew up around it, and it was just a thing to do,” Drinks said. “So I would say my career as a phlebotomist and an EMT, like knowing what I know now about the need for blood and blood products. is I mean, that was a lot of the reason why I did it. I mean, it feels good to help people.”

Here’s how you can help by attending a screening event or joining the Be the Match registry:

· In order to join the Be the Match Registry, individuals must be between the ages of 18 – 40.

· It takes just three minutes to complete the online registration form and 30 seconds to swab your cheek.

· Be the Match will test the kit and add you as a potential donor to the registry.

· You only donate your stem cells if you are called as a match for an individual patient.

· Donation is FREE. All travel, meals, and hotel costs for the donor and one companion are covered by Be the Match. All medical costs are covered by the patient’s insurance or Be the Match.

To learn more about Be the Match, you can visit bethematch.org

