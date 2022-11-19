Academic Achiever: Keira Knox

BEVERLY, OH. (WTAP) -

For this week’s Academic Achiever we recognized someone who puts her all into everything she does in and out of school

Keira Knox is a Senior at Fort Frye High School with a 3.9 GPA.

She says she is very motivated, saying if she wants something she goes does it.

“There was a period of time when I was younger when my parents were splitting up that school wasn’t as important to me as it had originally been and then I got my grades back up after.”

When she’s not studying or working… you can find Keira at band practice.

For the past two years She’s played sax.

That’s not the only instrument she can play, saying there a total of 8 or 9 including clarinet, flute, french horn, saxophone, and piano.

As for why she decided to learn so many instruments, well the answer’s simple…

“It was fun and I could. I thought I needed to, but it was also just fun to learn a bunch of different things.”

Keira says she has two people that have helped her along the way.

“My mom has been a big influence in me wanting to do well, but at the same time, if you go by who I think has been able to help me the most… I’d probably say Mr. Sleek…”

While good grades were emphasized growing up, Keira says she likes the feelings that come along with them too.

“Plus I like feeling smart. When you see that you got straight A’s or A’s and B’s, you feel good because you know those are good things and I guess I kind of always liked having good grades.”

She’s thinking of the future…

“I want to go into speech pathology, or my second choice is political science.”

So far, she’s applied to Case Western, Ohio University, Ohio State, and University of Cincinnati.

For anyone who may be struggling or wanting to do better in school… Keira things that she learned along the way that helped her.

“Don’t be afraid to go for what you want. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, because I was afraid to ask for help and that didn’t get me anywhere.”

