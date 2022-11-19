Body found in car pulled from creek

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man was found dead inside a car pulled from a Marion County creek.

Emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the creek in a wooded area near Middletown Rd. and Industrial Park Rd. in White Hall on Friday morning.

Officers found the car on its top down an embankment.

Ropes and other tools were used to pull it up.

Authorities say an older man was found dead inside.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Officials say it’s unclear how long the car had been there or what led to the wreck.

