Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning

Downed power lines caused part of State Route 339 to close for 6 hours
Police lights graphic.
Police lights graphic.(MGN)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -

According to officials, at around 4:35 A.M. Saturday morning, a single vehicle hit a telephone pole on the three thousand block of State Route 339.

Dunham Volunteer Fire Chief Ernie Hoschar said a power line was hanging across the road. Because of this, Fire Chief Hoschar said from McGill Road to Crossroads was closed from 5 A.M. to 11 A.M..

Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said A.E.P. was called to handle the downed line.

Sheriff Minks said the driver received minor injuries and was taken to Belpre Medical Campus-Marietta Memorial Hospital Emergency Room

Dunham Volunteer Fire Department, Washington County Sheriffs Department and The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The scene has been cleared and the road is open.

As any new information becomes available, we will update.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game
No injuries reported in fully involved trailer fire in Washington. The Fire Investigation team...
UPDATE: One person dead after fire in Washington, W. Va.
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests
According to officials, the call came in at 4:45 p.m. The trailer is destroyed.
Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio

Latest News

After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Car rollover leads to minor injuries Saturday morning
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game
Recently Vienna city council voted to replace three Jackson Park ball fields for the sole use...
Members of the baseball community push back against resolution