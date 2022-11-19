Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -

According to officials, at around 4:35 A.M. Saturday morning, a single vehicle hit a telephone pole on the three thousand block of State Route 339.

Dunham Volunteer Fire Chief Ernie Hoschar said a power line was hanging across the road. Because of this, Fire Chief Hoschar said from McGill Road to Crossroads was closed from 5 A.M. to 11 A.M..

Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said A.E.P. was called to handle the downed line.

Sheriff Minks said the driver received minor injuries and was taken to Belpre Medical Campus-Marietta Memorial Hospital Emergency Room

Dunham Volunteer Fire Department, Washington County Sheriffs Department and The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The scene has been cleared and the road is open.

