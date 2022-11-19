Car rollover leads to minor injuries Saturday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -

At around 9:48 A.M. Saturday morning, a car rolled over in New Matamoras resulting in minor injuries.

According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks, a 23-year-old female who was 13 weeks pregnant was driving the car when it rolled over.

Sheriff Minks said the accident happened on Denzil Rinard Road.

The driver was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital for treatment and observation, according to Minks.

New Matamoras squad, Grandview Fire Department, Washington County Sheriffs Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

