Car rollover leads to minor injuries Saturday morning

After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.(WABI)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -

At around 9:48 A.M. Saturday morning, a car rolled over in New Matamoras resulting in minor injuries.

According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks, a 23-year-old female who was 13 weeks pregnant was driving the car when it rolled over.

Sheriff Minks said the accident happened on Denzil Rinard Road.

The driver was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital for treatment and observation, according to Minks.

New Matamoras squad, Grandview Fire Department, Washington County Sheriffs Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game
No injuries reported in fully involved trailer fire in Washington. The Fire Investigation team...
UPDATE: One person dead after fire in Washington, W. Va.
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests
According to officials, the call came in at 4:45 p.m. The trailer is destroyed.
Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio

Latest News

Police lights graphic.
Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game
Recently Vienna city council voted to replace three Jackson Park ball fields for the sole use...
Members of the baseball community push back against resolution