Clarksburg Library holds Farmington Mine disaster commemoration

(Photo: WV State Archives)
(Photo: WV State Archives)(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Library held a commemoration Saturday afternoon in honor of the Farmington Mine disaster.

Members of our area recognized the men who passed away from the 1968 Farmington coal mine disaster.

They got to see pictures and memorabilia from the mine disaster through a PowerPoint presentation.

It’s been 54 years since the Farmington mine disaster that happened on November 20, 1968.

At the time, 99 miners were inside, and the explosion could be heard from miles away. The cause of the explosion was never determined.

There is now a Farmington no. 9 mine memorial located in Mannington that honors the 79 men who died in the explosion.

As a result of the mine disaster, U.S. congress passed the 1969 Coal Mine Safety and Health Act which strengthened safety standards for mine inspections.

