CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game

Cougars vs. Yellow Jackets
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Click here to watch Williamstown’s quarterfinals game with East Hardy High School.

The Yellow Jackets are rated as the #2 team in West Virginia’s Class A. They will be facing the #10 Cougars.

The game is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. Kick-off. WTAP’s coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The winner of this game will advance to the semi-finals of the West Virginia Class A football playoffs.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVESTREAM: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game

You can watch the game on TV on WTAP’s MeTV channel on 26.2 over the air, channel 19 on Suddenlink, channel 84 on CAS, and channel 17 on Direct TV.

The games will also air LIVE on the WTAP.COM, WTAP News App live stream and WTAP Television Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported in fully involved trailer fire in Washington. The Fire Investigation team...
UPDATE: One person dead after fire in Washington, W. Va.
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests
According to officials, the call came in at 4:45 p.m. The trailer is destroyed.
Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio

Latest News

CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game
Recently Vienna city council voted to replace three Jackson Park ball fields for the sole use...
Members of the baseball community push back against resolution
Christmas tree farm continues providing trees to Wood Co. after 45 years
Christmas tree farm continues providing trees to Wood Co. after 45 years
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center to host Be the Match stem cell screening at the Grand...
WTAP News @ 5 - WVU Medicine Camden Clark's Be the Match