Parkersburg South defeats Musselman, advances to AAA semifinals

Gage Wright blows a kiss to the crowd, as Parkersburg South rolls Musselman 58-14
Gage Wright blows a kiss to the crowd, as Parkersburg South rolls Musselman 58-14(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots showed the state why they are the number one ranked team in Class AAA.

The Patriots scored early and often against the Musselman Applemen in the Class AAA quarterfinals, and got the win 58-14 at the Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night.

Parkersburg South was up 34-0 before the first quarter ended, and racked up 525 yards in the first half of play.

Parkersburg South advances to the Class AAA semifinals for the first time since 2019, they will take on the fourth seeded Hurricane Redskins at Erickson next week. Hurricane is coming off a 56-28 win over the five seed George Washington.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
According to officials, the call came in at 4:45 p.m. The trailer is destroyed.
Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio
No injuries reported in fully involved trailer fire in Washington. The Fire Investigation team...
UPDATE: One person dead after fire in Washington, W. Va.
Parkersburg South and Musselman
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Parkersburg South vs. Musselman playoff game
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests

Latest News

Parkersburg South and Musselman
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Parkersburg South vs. Musselman playoff game
It is not yet clear when the project will be finished.
Manufacturer will pay for fixing Williamstown’s bleachers
Hayley Snyder signs
WTAP News @ 6 - Hayley Snyder signs with Siena Heights
Rylee Wise signs
WTAP News @ 6 - Rylee Wise signs with Concord