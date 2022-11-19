Parkersburg South defeats Musselman, advances to AAA semifinals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots showed the state why they are the number one ranked team in Class AAA.

The Patriots scored early and often against the Musselman Applemen in the Class AAA quarterfinals, and got the win 58-14 at the Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night.

Parkersburg South was up 34-0 before the first quarter ended, and racked up 525 yards in the first half of play.

Parkersburg South advances to the Class AAA semifinals for the first time since 2019, they will take on the fourth seeded Hurricane Redskins at Erickson next week. Hurricane is coming off a 56-28 win over the five seed George Washington.

