Two vehicle crash occurred in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Avery in Parkersburg Saturday afternoon.

According to 911 dispatch, the call came in around 3:38 P.M.

Officials at the scene say that one car ran a red light, but they do not believe any drugs or alcohol were involved.

The officials say there were minor injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Dispatch said that Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s ambulance services responded.

