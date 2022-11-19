Two vehicle crash occurred in Parkersburg

A car ran a red light resulting in the crash
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Alexa Griffey and Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Avery in Parkersburg Saturday afternoon.

According to 911 dispatch, the call came in around 3:38 P.M.

Officials at the scene say that one car ran a red light, but they do not believe any drugs or alcohol were involved.

The officials say there were minor injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Dispatch said that Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s ambulance services responded.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game
No injuries reported in fully involved trailer fire in Washington. The Fire Investigation team...
UPDATE: One person dead after fire in Washington, W. Va.
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests
According to officials, the call came in at 4:45 p.m. The trailer is destroyed.
Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio

Latest News

Keira Knox is a Senior at Fort Frye High School.
Academic Achiever: Keira Knox
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Car rollover leads to minor injuries Saturday morning
Police lights graphic.
Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game