Williamstown defeats East Hardy, setting up semifinal rematch with Doddridge County

Colt Hesson celebrates a touchdown with his teammates as Williamstown defeats East Hardy
Colt Hesson celebrates a touchdown with his teammates as Williamstown defeats East Hardy(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets have advanced to the Class A semifinals for the second straight season, and defeated East Hardy 49-6 from Stadium Field in Parkersburg.

It was a rematch of the 2021 Class A quarterfinal game, where Williamstown also reigned victorious, and the Jackets jumped out to a 22-0 first quarter lead, and never looked back.

Williamstown now advances to face off against Doddridge County in the Class A semifinal, back at Stadium Field.

Last season, Williamstown went to Doddridge County in the semifinals, and got a shutout victory 43-0 in West Union. The Jackets are hoping for a similar result, as the winner of next week’s semifinal game will advance to the Class A championship in Wheeling, against the winner of the James Monroe vs. Wheeling Central game.

