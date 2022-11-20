Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street to begin Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The City of Parkersburg sent out a news release stating that Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street is scheduled to begin starting Monday November 21 and be completed Wednesday November 23.

Those dates are set with weather permitting.

In the release, the City stated its appreciation for the patience of those living in the are where the work has been taking place. It stated the work has been taking place all around the city, but especially on Broadway Avenue.

The Broadway Avenue project was said to include the installation of a new water main and services and a complete overhaul the storm-water drainage system.

The expedited manner of the project was credited to Tribute Contracting.

The Paving portion will be done by Kelly paving with a cost of $380,633, according to the release.

