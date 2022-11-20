First Lutheran church hosts event for International Survivors of Suicide Loss

International Survivors of Suicide Loss
International Survivors of Suicide Loss(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks International Survivors of Suicide Loss, a day where people can gather to grieve or cope with others that have dealt with the same trauma.

At the event today people shared their stories, how they coped and gave advice to others who attended.

Volunteer, Myla Kreinik, says that she feels it is so important to speak about the trauma with others who feel a similar pain.

”We feel alone a lot of times in our grief and this way we know we’re not alone and we have someone who can listen with an open, empathetic ear,” Kreinik said.

Kreinik added that she believes the community has done a good job of adding resources to help people cope in different ways but more can be done.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game
No injuries reported in fully involved trailer fire in Washington. The Fire Investigation team...
UPDATE: One person dead after fire in Washington, W. Va.
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests
According to officials, the call came in at 4:45 p.m. The trailer is destroyed.
Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio

Latest News

Governors mansion Christmas decorations
Owner of Gift Gallery receives invitation to decorate White House after Governors mansion
PSHS Softball delivers Thanksgiving goods
Parkersburg South’s Softball team helped some local families get ready for Thanksgiving
Davisville DAV Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving dinners were served at Murphytown DAV
Mineral Wells car crash
Two vehicle crash in Mineral Wells on Elizabeth Pike Street