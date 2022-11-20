First Lutheran church hosts event for International Survivors of Suicide Loss

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks International Survivors of Suicide Loss, a day where people can gather to grieve or cope with others that have dealt with the same trauma.

At the event today people shared their stories, how they coped and gave advice to others who attended.

Volunteer, Myla Kreinik, says that she feels it is so important to speak about the trauma with others who feel a similar pain.

”We feel alone a lot of times in our grief and this way we know we’re not alone and we have someone who can listen with an open, empathetic ear,” Kreinik said.

Kreinik added that she believes the community has done a good job of adding resources to help people cope in different ways but more can be done.

