Marietta Fire Department stresses importance of cooking safety ahead of busy holiday season

In order to prevent fires this holiday season, Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone joined 16...
In order to prevent fires this holiday season, Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone joined 16 Morning News Now to share some safety reminders.(Melissa Stephens)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the holidays getting closer by the day the kitchen quickly becomes one of the most occupied rooms in your house.

Thanksgiving is a time to spread cheer and be thankful for friends and family but this holiday can quickly turn tragic if you aren’t safe.

“Typically Thanksgiving is busy, a lot of cooking fires occur that day. According to national statistics 2300 fires occur that day most of it from unattended cooking,” said Lt. Greg Doak.

In the result of a cooking fire Doak suggests paying attention while cooking your Thanksgiving meal.

“So number one we need to be attentive to our cooking fires and number two if a fire does occur we need to have functional smoke alarms in our residence that more than doubles the chance of survival if there is a fire in your residence,” Doak said.

Staying safe isn’t only important for you and your family but it’s also important to keep your neighbors safe as well.

“So, if we’re in the apartment building and we have adjacent apartments to use we need to be extra vigilant not to start a fire that could spread into others home. We just have to be attentive with what we’re doing, watch any open flame and watch cooking and be attentive to what we’re doing,” said Doak.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning
One car ran a red light resulting in a two car crash in Parkersburg
Two vehicle crash occurred in Parkersburg
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Mineral Wells car crash
Two vehicle crash in Mineral Wells on Elizabeth Pike Street
Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol in Brook Park.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street to begin Monday
International Survivors of Suicide Loss
First Lutheran church hosts event for International Survivors of Suicide Loss
Governors mansion Christmas decorations
Owner of Gift Gallery receives invitation to decorate White House after Governors mansion