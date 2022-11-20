Marietta Fire Department stresses importance of cooking safety ahead of busy holiday season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the holidays getting closer by the day the kitchen quickly becomes one of the most occupied rooms in your house.

Thanksgiving is a time to spread cheer and be thankful for friends and family but this holiday can quickly turn tragic if you aren’t safe.

“Typically Thanksgiving is busy, a lot of cooking fires occur that day. According to national statistics 2300 fires occur that day most of it from unattended cooking,” said Lt. Greg Doak.

In the result of a cooking fire Doak suggests paying attention while cooking your Thanksgiving meal.

“So number one we need to be attentive to our cooking fires and number two if a fire does occur we need to have functional smoke alarms in our residence that more than doubles the chance of survival if there is a fire in your residence,” Doak said.

Staying safe isn’t only important for you and your family but it’s also important to keep your neighbors safe as well.

“So, if we’re in the apartment building and we have adjacent apartments to use we need to be extra vigilant not to start a fire that could spread into others home. We just have to be attentive with what we’re doing, watch any open flame and watch cooking and be attentive to what we’re doing,” said Doak.

