Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

Athens Post and Gallipolis Post Troopers named
Ohio State Highway Patrol in Brook Park.
Ohio State Highway Patrol in Brook Park.(WOIO)
By Alexa Griffey and Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post.

Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, and level of professionalism.

Trooper Dennison previously received the Criminal Patrol Award in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, as well as the ACE Award in 2019 and 2020.

Another trooper, Zackary Tackett was selected at the Athens Post for Trooper of the Year.

Trooper Tackett’s peers at the Athens Post selected him based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, among other reasons.

Trooper Tackett is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year award.

Congratulations to both troopers on your hard work and dedication.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning
One car ran a red light resulting in a two car crash in Parkersburg
Two vehicle crash occurred in Parkersburg
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Mineral Wells car crash
Two vehicle crash in Mineral Wells on Elizabeth Pike Street
Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek

Latest News

Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street to begin Monday
International Survivors of Suicide Loss
First Lutheran church hosts event for International Survivors of Suicide Loss
Governors mansion Christmas decorations
Owner of Gift Gallery receives invitation to decorate White House after Governors mansion
PSHS Softball delivers Thanksgiving goods
Parkersburg South’s Softball team helped some local families get ready for Thanksgiving