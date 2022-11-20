Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post.

Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, and level of professionalism.

Trooper Dennison previously received the Criminal Patrol Award in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, as well as the ACE Award in 2019 and 2020.

Another trooper, Zackary Tackett was selected at the Athens Post for Trooper of the Year.

Trooper Tackett’s peers at the Athens Post selected him based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, among other reasons.

Trooper Tackett is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year award.

Congratulations to both troopers on your hard work and dedication.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.