Owner of Gift Gallery receives invitation to decorate White House after Governors mansion

Governors mansion Christmas decorations
Governors mansion Christmas decorations(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Victoria West, owner of Gift Gallery, recently returned from decorating the Governor’s mansion.

West and others were chosen to make a team to complete the Christmas decorations in the mansion.

Christmas tree’s, wreaths, lights and more decorations were put together to bring in the Christmas spirit.

As a decorator West says both opportunities came together extremely fast but she couldn’t be more excited.

“It was crazy because I was still on Cloud 9 that the first lady had invited me to the governor’s mansion, so that had happened that morning. I had just called my family and said I’m going to be leaving town for a few days because I’m going to the governor’s mansion and they said okay and then that night I went to my parents’ house and said I need some help I’m leaving town again,” West said.

The opportunity came from just a simple email that West sent to follow an item on her bucket list.

“So, I just sent an email and said if you ever need help on your decorating committee I’d love to help. So, they reached out, we did a phone interview and added me to the team,” said West.

