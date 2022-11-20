Parkersburg South’s Softball team helped some local families get ready for Thanksgiving

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Patriots Softball team delivered food baskets to five families around Parkersburg and Vienna for the second year in a row.

The baskets were filled with items the families can use for their Thanksgiving feast.

Members of the softball team, Jaiden Vargas and Taylor Lamp, talked about what it means to them and the community.

Vargas said, “We can just get out in the community, help people in need, and show our support for them.”

Lamp said, “I just thought it would be a good opportunity; make some people happy.”

Coach Tim Burch talked about why they deliver the food about a week before Thanksgiving.

Burch said, “The plan was to get it to families prior to Thanksgiving so they have time to prepare and plan, and so they don’t have to worry and stress over if they are going to have a meal or not.”

The team plans on handing out Thanksgiving baskets again next year to help their community.

