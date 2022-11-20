Parkersburg South’s Softball team helped some local families get ready for Thanksgiving

PSHS Softball delivers Thanksgiving goods
PSHS Softball delivers Thanksgiving goods(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Patriots Softball team delivered food baskets to five families around Parkersburg and Vienna for the second year in a row.

The baskets were filled with items the families can use for their Thanksgiving feast.

Members of the softball team, Jaiden Vargas and Taylor Lamp, talked about what it means to them and the community.

Vargas said, “We can just get out in the community, help people in need, and show our support for them.”

Lamp said, “I just thought it would be a good opportunity; make some people happy.”

Coach Tim Burch talked about why they deliver the food about a week before Thanksgiving.

Burch said, “The plan was to get it to families prior to Thanksgiving so they have time to prepare and plan, and so they don’t have to worry and stress over if they are going to have a meal or not.”

The team plans on handing out Thanksgiving baskets again next year to help their community.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game
No injuries reported in fully involved trailer fire in Washington. The Fire Investigation team...
UPDATE: One person dead after fire in Washington, W. Va.
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests
According to officials, the call came in at 4:45 p.m. The trailer is destroyed.
Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio

Latest News

Davisville DAV Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving dinners were served at Murphytown DAV
Mineral Wells car crash
Two vehicle crash in Mineral Wells on Elizabeth Pike Street
One car ran a red light resulting in a two car crash in Parkersburg
Two vehicle crash occurred in Parkersburg
Keira Knox is a Senior at Fort Frye High School.
Academic Achiever: Keira Knox