Thanksgiving dinners were served at Murphytown DAV

Davisville DAV Thanksgiving dinner
Davisville DAV Thanksgiving dinner(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Davisville, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Some churches around Davisville and Parkersburg came together to serve the community.

The Murphytown DAV was filled with food and fellowship Saturday afternoon.

Members from Murphytown Baptist Church, Murphytown United Methodist Church, and Red Hill United Methodist Church severed a Thanksgiving meal to members of the D-A-V and the community.

Debra Gard, who is a member of Murphytown United Methodist Church, talked about why the churches decided to serve the meal.

Gard said, “We all wanted to do something for our members, but also the community. We felt that, we all support the DAV, all year long, and we thought ‘oh how nice it would be to do a Thanksgiving dinner around Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving so we can give back.’”

They have held other dinners before, but this is the first Thanksgiving Dinner they have put together for the community.

