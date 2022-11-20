Two vehicle crash in Mineral Wells on Elizabeth Pike Street

Vehicles are off the road with no current traffic disruption
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A two vehicle crash occurred by the Wesbanco on Elizabeth Pike Street in Mineral Wells.

According to 911 Dispatch, the call came in at 6:45 P.M. Saturday evening.

Dispatch said a truck and and SUV were involved in the crash. They said the vehicles have pulled off the road, with no current disruption to traffic.

Dispatch said there is one patient at this time.

Wood County Sheriffs Department, Mineral Wells Fire Department are at the scene. Camden Clark Ambulance Service is currently on their way.

We will continue to update as new information becomes available.

