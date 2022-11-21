Annual Turkey Trot returning for 44th anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An annual Thanksgiving tradition is returning.

The Parkersburg Turkey Trot is returning for its 44th year.

Runners will get the chance to take part in the event this Thanksgiving starting at nine in the morning.

The event’s director, Sharon Marks says that this event is expecting more people returning to take part in it.

Which Marks says is a huge change from the last two years when COVID-19 kept many from participating.

“It’s nice to see the community to come together and support the race and the Turkey Trot. And the River City Runners. This is our big event for the year. And we appreciate everyone coming out and supporting us,” says Marks.

The Turkey Trot still has applications available for people to register.

You can register in person at the City Park pavilion on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Thursday from seven to 8:45 in the morning.

You can also register online by clicking on this link. You will have until midnight to be able to register if you are planning online.

