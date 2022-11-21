Construction on the Marietta River Trail begins

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Construction has started at the Duck Creek trail - also known as the Marietta River Trail.

The section of the river trail being worked on opened in late October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it’s been closed ever since.

It’s an important resource for people in the community. City Engineer Joe Tucker said, for people crossing the East 8th street and Jefferson intersection by foot or bike, it’s the only safe way to get to resources like Walmart, hotels, and more.

“I was here when they opened this section of trail and I don’t think there’s been a single other City of Marietta project, since I’ve been city engineer, that there was so much fanfare and excitement about - this section of the river trail,” he said.

According to Tucker, what messed up the trail was that the retaining wall failed. He says its steel beams weren’t deep enough in the ground.

Tucker said this section of the river trail should be open this summer. The project should be done by late May of next year.

According to Tucker, the contract for the trail repair construction costs about $1,470,000.

Tucker encourages people to stay off the closed section of the trail so that contractors can do their work safely.

