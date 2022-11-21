Mason County man pleads guilty to child pornography crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Matthew Ryan Harper, 22, of Point Pleasant, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of child porn.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 9, 2021, Harper used the Snapchat social media platform to distribute a video of a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Harper admitted to distributing videos containing child porn on three additional occasions in June 2021. Harper communicated with others on Snapchat and the Omegle online chat website about obtaining and trading child porn during this time.

Harper further admitted to possessing 100 images and 38 videos of child pornography on January 25, 2022. Some of the images depicted toddlers.

Harper is scheduled to be sentenced on February 27, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Harper must also register as a sex offender.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Julie White is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:22-cr-60.

