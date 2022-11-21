Obituary: Barker, Randy Allen

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 21, 2022
Randy Allen Barker, 64, of Davisville, WV, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence.

He was born February 9, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Everett Lee and Uldean Leisure Barker. Randy was retired from his concrete construction business. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his dog Rex and hunting.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patricia “Patty” Barker; two daughters, Kimberly “Kim” Elder of Marietta, OH, and Ashley Barnhart of Davisville; his siblings, Donna Batten (Wayne) of Parkersburg, WV, Roger Barker (Rhonda) of Davisville and Tammy Forshey (Joe) of Belleville, WV; and three grandchildren, Anthony Barnhart, Conner Elder, and Marissa Morris.

In addition to his parents, Randy is preceded in death by two brothers, Garry Barker and Ricky Barker, and his loving dog, Rex.

Per Randy’s request, there will be no services.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Barker family.

