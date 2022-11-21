Obituary: Cottrill, Suzanna (Sue) Bennett

Suzanna (Sue) Bennett Cottrill, 90, of Gay, WV, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice, Charleston, WV.

She was born on August 31, 1932, in Perkins, WV, to the daughter of the late Dorsey and Thelma Conrad Bennett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Reece “Fuzzy” Cottrill, sisters Mary and Corrina, and brothers Ezra, Cecil, Shirley, and Delnora.

She is survived by siblings Betty (Bud) Montgomery of Romney, WV, Ivy Burns of Perkins, WV, and Winnie (Denzil) Cunningham of Stumptown, WV, and Aaron (Lenora) Bennett of Glenville, WV. Also surviving are daughters Virginia Covalt of LaGrange, Ohio, Carolyn Conley of Spencer, WV, Patty (Steve) Woods of Gay, WV, and Sheila Nelson of Poca, WV, and sons James (Jan) of Lockney, WV, Burlan of Cleveland, Ohio, and Steve (Margaret) of Shock, WV, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews, that all loved her dearly.

After her retirement as a Kellwood employee and a CNA, she worked as a cook at Miletree Nursing Home and as an office assistant senior program at DHHR; she enjoyed traveling to the beach, attending fan fairs in Tennessee, Nascar races, and spending time with her family.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with Elder Larry Fisher officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, at the funeral home, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Normantown, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

