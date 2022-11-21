Obituary: Cowger, Sylvester “Buster”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sylvester “Buster” Cowger, 75, of Elizabeth, WV, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Sisterville Center.  He was born in Webster, WV, a son of the late Emerson Sylvester and Ania Faye (Cogar) Cowger.

He was a United States Army veteran, having served in Vietnam.

He is survived by his stepdaughter Charity Poske (John Brown) of Parkersburg, stepson Greg Goff, and two step-grandsons David Adam Pino and Alexander C. Pino.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen (Fought) Cowger, and several sisters.

Services will be Wednesday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Janelle Skinner officiating and military honor by American Legion Post 15.  Burial will be at Fought Cemetery in Newark, WV.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol in Brook Park.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek
Mineral Wells car crash
Two vehicle crash in Mineral Wells on Elizabeth Pike Street
Police lights graphic.
Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Morlan, Lisa Erin
Mary Jane Hinton Obit
Obituary: Hinton, Mary Jane
Alan D. Coppock Obit
Obituary: Coppock, Alan D
Nellie Granger Poulton Obit
Obituary: Poulton, Nellie Granger
Robert “Bob” Eugene Denney Obit
Obituary: Denney, Robert “Bob” Eugene