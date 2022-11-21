Obituary: Cowger, Sylvester “Buster”

Sylvester “Buster” Cowger, 75, of Elizabeth, WV, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Sisterville Center. He was born in Webster, WV, a son of the late Emerson Sylvester and Ania Faye (Cogar) Cowger.

He was a United States Army veteran, having served in Vietnam.

He is survived by his stepdaughter Charity Poske (John Brown) of Parkersburg, stepson Greg Goff, and two step-grandsons David Adam Pino and Alexander C. Pino.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen (Fought) Cowger, and several sisters.

Services will be Wednesday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Janelle Skinner officiating and military honor by American Legion Post 15. Burial will be at Fought Cemetery in Newark, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.