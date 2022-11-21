Obituary: Denney, Robert “Bob” Eugene

Robert “Bob” Eugene Denney age 96, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Altercare Summit Acres Nursing & Rehab in Caldwell. He was born January 27, 1926, in New Straitsville, OH, a son of the late Bryan Otis and Dott Hester Nutter Denney.

He was a former member of the New Straitsville United Methodist Church and is currently a member of the Caldwell United Methodist Church. He served and protected his Nation in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the New Straitsville Lodge #484 F.& A.M. and an associate member of the Sharon Lodge #136 F.&A.M. He received his 70-year membership pin from the Scottish Right Valley of Cambridge. Bob was retired from the Central Ohio Coal Company and a lifetime member of UMWA #1604. He was a Hospice of Guernsey volunteer for several years. He could often be found woodworking or taking adventures in his old Jeep.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Marjorie “Jean” Wilson Denney, whom he married June 27, 1948, and who passed away April 21, 2007.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son David R. (Jeanette) Denney of Cambridge, OH; daughter Jean Ann (John) Monk of Caldwell; grandchildren & great-grandchildren; close friend and companion Irene Clift and family of Caldwell.

The family will receive friends for visitations Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, with a masonic service concluding visitation at 4:00 PM, and Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jeff Coggins officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Jean, in the Olive Cemetery, with military graveside services conducted by the Noble County Veteran Service Organizations. Memorial contributions may be directed in Bob’s honor to Hospice of Guernsey Inc., P.O. Box 1165, Cambridge, Ohio 43725. Please join us in remembering Bob by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

