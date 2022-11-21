Obituary: Enoch, Donna “Doni” J. Smith

Donna Doni J. Smith Enoch Obit
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Donna “Doni” J. Smith Enoch, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born November 6, 1946, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Irene J. Caltrider Smith of Parkersburg and the late Donald E. Smith.

In her early adult years, Doni gave love and care while babysitting many children. Doni was an animal lover. She previously worked for Super X Drug Store and Walmart. She attended St. Ambrose Catholic Church and was a member of the Parkersburg Doll Club, James Wood Chapter DAR, and a longtime volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bob Enoch; daughter, Kimuel D. Milhoan (Steve) of Vienna; three sons, Rob Enoch II (Michele) of Little Hocking, Christopher S. Enoch (Sandy) of Parkersburg and Duncan Segrest (Mary) of Parkersburg; brother, Stephen W. Smith of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Joel Suder (Kristi), Andrew Suder (Megan), Lance Suder (Kayla), Mackenzie Easter (Cody), Alec Milhoan (Emily), Whitney Statler (Chase), Brielle Milhoan, Mercedes Ware (Jason), Christopher Enoch II, Elizabeth, and Rebecca Segrest; great-grandchildren, Dashiell, Vada, Blake, Brooke, Barrett, Addyson, Cruz, Carter and Cooper Suder, Laurel, and Cameron Ware.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St, Parkersburg, with Father David Huffman officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Monday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wood County Historical and Preservation Society, P.O. Box 565, Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a message of comfort with the Enoch family.

