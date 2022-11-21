Obituary: Fox, Diane L. (Isner)

Diane L. (Isner) Fox, 69, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born to Archie E. and Margaret Isner of Marietta on September 11, 1953.

Diane graduated from Marietta High School in 1971. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church, where she was also the secretary for 20 years. She also attended Williamstown Baptist Church. Diane was a member of the Pioneer Ladies Civitan Club, in which she served as the treasurer.

She is survived by her husband and best friend of 49 years, Edward Fox, and children Jessica Fox, Kari Fox (Adam Murray), and Melissa Fox. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Diane enjoyed reading, volunteering, taking care of her chickens, listening to Keith Urban and horses, and spending time with her family and loving pet companions, Dolly and Hallie. Anyone that met her knows that she was the most loving, generous, kind-hearted person you will ever know. She loved people and loved to talk. She had a way of making everyone feel special.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Diane’s honor to the Pioneer Ladies Civitan and send it to 831 Third Street, Marietta, OH 45750.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

