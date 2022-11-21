Obituary: Hinton, Mary Jane

Mary Jane Hinton, 66, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 15, 1956, in Marietta, Ohio, to Robert Franklin and Hannah Maria Norris Hinton.

Mary Jane worked in several places throughout her life, including WASCO and, most recently, The Pines at Glenwood. She and her husband traveled and lived in many places: Germany, Virginia, and Georgia, before returning back to Marietta. Mary Jane enjoyed rock music and crafts and was very active, especially in the care she provided for the residents of The Pines. She also loved helping the residents decorate their doors for the holidays. Mary Jane loved animals as well and adopted all that would show up at her front door.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Lee Barnes, whom she married on October 18, 1989; two children, Russell Cayce Beardsley and Maria Jamie Beardsley Weikert; three grandchildren, Ryan, Collin, and Breana; two great-grandchildren, Aryan and Marlena; siblings, Lynn Lent (Bruce) and John Hinton (Becky); many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Mike Hinton.

Abiding with her wishes, she will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later time.

