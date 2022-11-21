Obituary: Kerby, Sr., Holly

Holly Kerby, Sr., 78, of Ravenswood, WV, formerly of Calhoun County, went home to be with his loving Father on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, following a brief illness at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, WV.

He was born on June 30, 1944, in Spencer, WV, the son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Alma Evelyn Lynch Kerby.

He is survived by his lifelong companion, Doris Moore; sons Holly Kerby, Jr. and John Kerby; daughters Tammy Burns, Heather Sherrod, and Jeannie Burgges; and several others that he helped raise along the way.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from truck driving and became a full-time grandpa.

A funeral service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, and will be held at Hur Church, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Tom Law officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow immediately in the Hur Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

