Obituary: McMullen, Joyce Anne

Joyce Anne McMullen, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family, close friends, and Amedisys Hospice.

She was born on December 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Helen Buckley Toncray Drennen and Gay Toncray.

Joyce retired from the Kroger 7th St. location, where she spent many happy times. She loved Jesus and enjoyed spending time serving others in HIS name, volunteering at local nursing homes, as well as helping friends and family when the need arose.

Joyce was a longtime member of Camden Temple Church, where she taught youth Sunday School and Wednesday night youth group. She enjoyed singing and was the lead singer with the Rainbow Gospel Singers for several years.

Joyce is survived by her children Peggy Somerville (Steve) and Patrick McMullen, all of Vincent; grandchildren, Gracie McMullen, Alisha Cobb (Jon), Matthew McKinney (Briaunda), Jessica Slavin (Jordan), Leann Stafford, Tony Shreckengost, all of Parkersburg, Kayla Walker of Fayetteville, NC; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; the father of her children, Paul McMullen; several nieces and nephews, among them special ones, Robin Stafford, Cristy Jack (Brad), Missy Delaney (Jimmy), half-sister Linda Brown, step-brother Lloyd Keith and step-sister Carolyn Guckert of Parkersburg, and sister-in-law Amanda Keith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter Pamela, step-mother Lucille Cornell, step-father Denver Drennen, sister Mary Bennett, step-brother Jimmie Keith, step-sisters Shirley Kyer and Francis Pittman, and special sister-in-law Betty McMullen who shared many special memories with Joyce.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 22, at Camden Temple Church, with Pastor Jeff Byrd officiating.

Burial will follow at Herndon Cemetery in Waverly, WV.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm, Monday, the 21st, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

