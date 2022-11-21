Obituary: Poulton, Nellie Granger

Nellie Granger Poulton, age 86, of Caldwell, OH, went to be with her Lord Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville, OH. She was born June 20, 1936, in Kennonsburg, OH, a daughter of the late Leone and Emma Bundy Warehime.

She was a 1954 Graduate and class salutatorian of the Sarahsville High School. She was a devout Christian and will be remembered by her family as “A light in a world of Darkness.” She was a member of the Caldwell United Methodist Church. She loved listening to gospel music and always had a testimony to offer. Nellie worked at Essex Wire and NCR before becoming a stay-at-home mother and grandmother. She was the self-proclaimed chaplain, chiropractor, and hospitality coordinator of the nursing home.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee Poulton, whom she married December 17, 1955, and who passed away October 4, 1996, and an infant son Danny Brian Poulton.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son David Poulton; grandson Stephon (Katelyn) Poulton; great-granddaughter Evelyn Poulton all of Caldwell; sister Lela Mae Davis of Ava, OH; 2 sisters-in-law Jennie McCoid of Winchester, VA and Martha Poulton of Newark, OH; several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many special friends, including a few that were frequent visitors Bobby, Gloria, Micah, and Robert. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the caring staff who lovingly cared for Nellie at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House and the staff at the nursing homes where she resided.

The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, November 21, 2022, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will conclude visitation Monday, November 21, 2022, at 5:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Courtnie Mackie Morton and Brittany Mackie Wilson co-officiating. Cremation will follow, and she will be laid to rest at a later date next to her husband, Walter, and son Danny in the Mt. Ephraim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Nellie’s honor to the Genesis Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701. Please join us in remembering Nellie by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

Psalm 121 ~ Matthew 25:21

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.