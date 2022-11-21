Peoples Bank giving $12 thousand to United Way Alliance of MOV, $5 thousand to Hunger Solutions MOV

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Peoples Bank is looking to give back this holiday season for those less fortunate through the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and food pantries.

Peoples Bank Foundation is providing donations to many charitable organizations that will be helping those suffering from food insecurity.

And because of this, the Mid-Ohio Valley’s Peoples Bank is providing the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and Hunger Solutions Mid-Ohio Valley with $12 thousand and $5 thousand, respectively.

Chief marketing officer, Kevin Eagan says these donations will be helpful in getting food to those who need it.

Especially with the holidays getting closer.

“Well we’re so thankful to be part of all the communities where we live and work. And so, as a community bank, we do what we can to make the community a better place. So, this is something we can actually do to give back,” says Eagan.

Peoples Bank Foundation will be donating more than $165 thousand to over 100 charitable organizations in the areas it serves.

Other donations in West Virginia include $5 thousand to the United Way of Central W.Va. and $1 thousand to Manna Meal in Charleston.

