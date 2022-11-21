Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO). (Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, injuring several people.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Police are investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt.

A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol in Brook Park.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek
Mineral Wells car crash
Two vehicle crash in Mineral Wells on Elizabeth Pike Street
Police lights graphic.
Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning
One car ran a red light resulting in a two car crash in Parkersburg
Two vehicle crash occurred in Parkersburg

Latest News

WTAP Daybreak - OSHP State Troopers of the year
WTAP Daybreak - OSHP State Troopers of the year
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Parents in Oregon welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record
Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections,...
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident