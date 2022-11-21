State Treasurer Moore announces candidacy for 2nd Congressional District

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - State Treasurer Riley Moore has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

This comes less than a week after Rep. Alex Mooney’s decision to seek the party’s nomination for U.S. Senate.

“West Virginians need a fighter in Washington to stand up for our values and push back against the entrenched special interests attacking our energy economy, shipping jobs overseas, and indoctrinating our children,” Treasurer Moore said. “I’ve dedicated my career to tackling the big issues – expanding educational opportunities for our students, fighting for American energy against woke corporate activism, and helping build an economy that creates jobs and opportunities for working people. As an America First conservative, that’s exactly what I’ll do for the people of West Virginia in Washington.”

Treasurer Moore previously served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Prior to running for office, Treasurer Moore served as national security staff in the U.S. House of Representatives, before working as a Director at Textron, a leading U.S. aerospace manufacturer. He began his career as a welder.

West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District encompasses 27 counties in the northern half of the state, including almost all of north-central West Virginia. Gilmer, Braxton, Webster, and Pocahontas Counties are in District 1.

