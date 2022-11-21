Structure fire breaks out in Davisville Monday morning

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire occurred at 1230 South Meadville Rd in Davisville Monday morning.

The fire started around 10:15 am.

The building used to be a steel factory but is currently under construction being turned into office buildings.

While construction workers were working on it a fire broke out.

No one was hurt from the fire.

The Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire, Eastwood Volunteer Fire, Deerwalk Volunteer Fire, and Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Deparments all responded to the scene.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

