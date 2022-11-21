Todd Burge’s Birthday Bash and Benefit Concert returns November 26

Local musician Todd Burge his holding his Birthday Bash and Benefit Concert Saturday November 26 at the Parkersburg Arts Center, after not having it for three years.(Samantha Cavalli, WTAP)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, local musician Todd Burge is back, presenting his Birthday Bash and Benefit Concert at 7:30 p.m. on November 26 at the Parkersburg Arts Center.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and partial proceeds will be given to the Parkersburg Arts Center. Tickets to the event are $12.

Burge said he would be playing a mix of his original music and covers of songs ranging from Alternative Rock to Contemporary Folk.

He will also be joined by Johnny Staats, an internationally known mandolin, violin & guitar genius; John Inghram, Charleston, West Virginia’s Entertainer of the Year and titan of the bass guitar; and Bud Carroll, renowned for his extraordinary electric guitar abilities.

The concert will have light snacks, water, soft drinks, and adult beverages.

You can buy tickets on Todd Burge’s website.

You can find out more information regarding the event itself by clicking here.

Watch Samantha Cavalli’s full sit-down interview with Todd Burge below.

