Todd Burge’s Birthday Bash and Benefit Concert returns November 26

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, local musician Todd Burge is back, presenting his Birthday Bash and Benefit Concert at 7:30 p.m. on November 26 at the Parkersburg Arts Center.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and partial proceeds will be given to the Parkersburg Arts Center. Tickets to the event are $12.

Burge said he would be playing a mix of his original music and covers of songs ranging from Alternative Rock to Contemporary Folk.

He will also be joined by Johnny Staats, an internationally known mandolin, violin & guitar genius; John Inghram, Charleston, West Virginia’s Entertainer of the Year and titan of the bass guitar; and Bud Carroll, renowned for his extraordinary electric guitar abilities.

The concert will have light snacks, water, soft drinks, and adult beverages.

