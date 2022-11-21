Washington county VSO partners with Settlers bank to provide 25 free Thanksgiving meals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the fifth year Washington County VSO partnered with Settlers bank to provide 25 veteran families with Thanksgiving meals.

The meals included a whole turkey, a dessert, and other Thanksgiving sides.

Settler Bank marketing director, Laura Miller, says helping the community has been in the bank’s values from the start of the company.

“So the guys who began the bank so many years ago wanted to leave a legacy in the community. They were a community bank and we’re all about serving the community so all of the money we make goes back into the community and all the loans we make that money goes back into the community. We’re really focused on serving the community,” Miller said.

The same values stand for the VSO who say creating a relationship with local veterans can go a long way.

“It’s like a value add to what we do, we try to reach out in the communities as deep as we can in terms of veterans and this is one way to do it. In the spirit of Thanksgiving we let them know we’re thankful for their service, local bank and the community is thankful for their service,” said Executive Director, Bobby Fitzgerald.

A service that most see as just a Thanksgiving dinner has actually helped many veterans and their families with more than just the Thanksgiving basics.

“It’s a great way to get them in, make sure these families in need are getting their basics for Thanksgiving taken care of. We’ve had a couple families come in that we gave them meals today and we were able to talk to them about Christmas so now we’ve identified a need for their kids for the Christmas holidays,” Fitzgerald said.

