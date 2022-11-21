West Virginia DOH worker struck by car

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Highways flagger was struck by a car Monday morning.

Officials with the WVDOH said the flagger was struck around 8:30 a.m. Monday and treated for minor injuries.

The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra vigilant when road work is going on.

“It’s a constant reminder of the importance of staying alert when navigating through a work zone,” said Scott Eplin, Assistant Deputy Secretary of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol in Brook Park.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek
Mineral Wells car crash
Two vehicle crash in Mineral Wells on Elizabeth Pike Street
Police lights graphic.
Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn

Latest News

Washington County Sheriff's office is getting new technology.
Local law enforcement will get robot technology for SWAT team and a new drone
Paint the plow
ODOT brings back their annual ‘Paint the Plow’ campaign
Harper pleads guilty to distributing child porn.
WTAP News @ 6 -Harper pleads guilty
Washington County VSO Thanksgiving dinner giveaway
Washington county VSO partners with Settlers bank to provide 25 free Thanksgiving meals
Local musician Todd Burge is back and is performing at the Parkersburg Arts Center for his...
Todd Burge's Birthday Bash and Benefit Concert returns: FULL INTERVIEW