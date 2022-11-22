Firefighters responding to brush fire in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A brush fire has been reported on the 700 block of Summit Road in Vienna, according to officials.

The call came in at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Around 1/4 of an acre is involved.

Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department have just arrived on the scene.

WTAP has a reporter heading to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.