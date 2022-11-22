Firefighters responding to brush fire in Vienna
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A brush fire has been reported on the 700 block of Summit Road in Vienna, according to officials.
The call came in at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Around 1/4 of an acre is involved.
Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department have just arrived on the scene.
WTAP has a reporter heading to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.
