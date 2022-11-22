Firefighters responding to brush fire in Vienna

According to officials, firefighters are on scene of a brush fire on the 700 block of Summit...
According to officials, firefighters are on scene of a brush fire on the 700 block of Summit Road. About 1/4 of an acre is involved.(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Samantha Cavalli and Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A brush fire has been reported on the 700 block of Summit Road in Vienna, according to officials.

The call came in at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Around 1/4 of an acre is involved.

Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department have just arrived on the scene.

WTAP has a reporter heading to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Structure fire breaks out in Davisville Monday morning
West Virginia DOH worker struck by car
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.

Latest News

Hunters Helping the Hungry
Slider’s Smoked Meats participates in ‘Hunters Helping the Hungry’ for third year in a row
WTAP Daybreak - Grant for Police Tech
WTAP Daybreak - Grant for Police Tech
Washington County Sheriff's office is getting new technology.
Local law enforcement will get robot technology for SWAT team and a new drone
Paint the plow
ODOT brings back their annual ‘Paint the Plow’ campaign