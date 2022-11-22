Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.

BURNT HOUSE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County.

The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday.

It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

The man who was killed was the only person riding the ATV at the time of the accident, according to Captain Lester with the Division of Natural Resources Enforcement in Parkersburg.

His identity has not been released.

The West Virginia State Police is investigating the accident. 5 News reached out to state police, but WVSP is not providing additional information at this time.

